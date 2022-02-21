Football: Neymar keen to play in MLS

(REUTERS) - Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar would like to play in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States for at least a season before he calls time on his career.

Neymar, who is under contract at PSG until June 2025, said he was more likely to play in the US than return to his home country.

"I don't know if I'll play in Brazil again," the 30-year-old said on the Fenomenos podcast.

"I have some doubts about that. I'd love to play in the US actually. I'd love to play there at least for a season. First of all, the MLS season is shorter, so I'd get three months' vacation."

The former Barcelona player said he had not decided when he would hang up his boots but added that he play at least till the end of his PSG contract.

"I joke with my friends that I will retire when I'm 32. But it's just a joke. I don't know," Neymar said.

"Honestly, I will play until I'm mentally tired. If my mental health is OK and my body as well... Physically, I think I'll still last a few years. But my mental health is the most important thing."