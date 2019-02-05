Football: Neymar celebrates birthday in style and on crutches

Neymar greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.
Neymar greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.PHOTO: AFP
Neymar poses with Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina (left) and a guest as he arrives at his birthday party in Paris, on Feb 4, 2019.
Neymar poses with Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina (left) and a guest as he arrives at his birthday party in Paris, on Feb 4, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria (right) and guest pose as they arrive at the birthday party of Brazilian forward Neymar.
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria (right) and guest pose as they arrive at the birthday party of Brazilian forward Neymar.PHOTO: AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola poses with his wife Marion (left) and defender Marquinhos (left) with a guest, arrive at Neymar's birthday party.
Paris Saint-Germain's French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola poses with his wife Marion (left) and defender Marquinhos (left) with a guest, arrive at Neymar's birthday party.PHOTOS: AFP
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (left) kisses his son Davi Lucca as he arrives at his birthday party.
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (left) kisses his son Davi Lucca as he arrives at his birthday party.PHOTO: AFP
Published
51 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - Neymar celebrated his 27th birthday with a glittering party in Paris on Monday (Feb 4) evening joined by family, Paris Saint-Germain teammates and a smattering of celebrities.

DJ Bob Sinclair, Brazilian singer Wesley Safadao and world surf champion Gabriel Medina were among the 200 guests at the fashionable Pavillon Gabriel near the Champs-Elysees.

The world's most expensive footballer, nursing a right foot injury, greeted his guests leaning on distinctive red crutches in keeping with the colour theme for the 'Nuit Rouge (Red Night)'.

Among his club colleagues in attendance were captain Thiago Silva and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Neymar, who turns 27 on Tuesday, will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United with a metatarsal injury suffered last month.

Neymar is in good company when it comes to famous footballers sharing his big day, as Cristiano Ronaldo turns 34 on Tuesday, Carlos Tevez is 35, and former Romania great Gheorghe Hagi is 54.

Topics: 

Branded Content