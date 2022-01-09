Football: Newcastle's Wilson out for two months due to calf injury

Newcastle's Callum Wilson sits injured during the Premier League match against Manchester United. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND (REUTERS) - Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson will be out of action for eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury last week, the Premier League club said on Saturday (Jan 8).

Wilson picked up the injury in the 1-1 league draw with Manchester United at home on Dec 27.

"Eddie Howe has confirmed that Callum Wilson will be sidelined for eight weeks following the calf injury he sustained in the game against Manchester United in December," Newcastle, who are second-bottom in the league, said on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, the club were knocked out of the FA Cup following a 1-0 defeat at home by third-tier Cambridge United in the third round.

