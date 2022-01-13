Football: Newcastle sign New Zealand international Wood from Burnley

LONDON (REUTERS) - Newcastle United have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley on a two-and-a-half-year deal, the two Premier League clubs announced on Thursday (Jan 13).

The clubs did not disclose financial details of the transfer but British media reported that Newcastle paid Burnley £25 million (S$46.2 million) for the 30-year-old.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," Wood said, who has 27 goals for New Zealand, in a club statement.

Wood becomes Newcastle's second signing since they were taken over by Saudi Arabian owners in October, with England full-back Kieran Trippier joining them from Atletico Madrid last week.