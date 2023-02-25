Football: Newcastle ready to deliver long-awaited trophy as Wembley beckons

LONDON – Fuelled by the astute management of Eddie Howe and the financial muscle of their Saudi Arabian owners, Newcastle United are unlikely to be pushovers in Sunday’s League Cup final against Manchester United.

Once regarded as the laughing stock of the Premier League, the Magpies are emerging as a genuine force for the first time since Kevin Keegan’s team came close to winning the title in the 1990s.

It is an astonishingly rapid rise for a team who were mired in the relegation zone when Howe was hired soon after the £305 million (S$492 million) takeover from unpopular former owner Mike Ashley in late 2021.

Despite a recent dip in form, Newcastle are fifth in the Premier League, just two places behind United.

For this weekend, they are focused on winning the club’s first major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. Their last major domestic prize came in 1955 when they lifted the FA Cup.

Sunday’s showpiece could really get the ball rolling, even if they will be underdogs against a United side also restoring the club’s fortunes after tough times.

“We’ve beaten some really good teams and been very consistent with our form. We believe the power is in our hands and it’s up to us to perform at those best levels,” Howe said.

“I always believe that the history, from my side, is respected but we’re trying to create new history with a new team at a new moment. We’re determined to try and do that and create some great memories for our amazing supporters.”

Newcastle suffered a blow when first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off in the 2-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend – a result that ended a 17-match unbeaten league run.

With back-up Martin Dubravka Cup-tied as he played for United on loan, Howe could hand a debut to German stopper Loris Karius, whose last competitive game for an English club was the 2018 Champions League final for Liverpool when he made two terrible errors that led to defeat.

His other option is Mark Gillespie who last appeared for Newcastle’s first team in 2020.

“That’s exactly why you have a squad of goalkeepers and to have goalkeepers of Loris’ and Mark’s experience, where they’ve both played a lot of football in their careers,” said Howe.

“I have had conversations with both players and they’re in a good place.”

With so much excitement in the city, Howe said keeping the focus solely on the game has been the priority.

He will be boosted by the return of Bruno Guimaraes from suspension but Joelinton and Joe Willock are injury doubts.

“I’m pleased the game is here. I think it’s been a difficult few weeks for us because the talk has been about it even though it’s been two or three games down the line,” the Magpies boss said.

“We’re desperate to play in it and do the club proud.”

Fans will certainly be expecting more than the back-to-back FA Cup finals they lost to Arsenal in 1998 and United in 1999.

And if they do deliver the trophy, the Toon Army will surely paint the streets of London black and white. REUTERS, AFP