Football: New boss Mourinho makes instant impact as Spurs beat West Ham for first away EPL win in 10 months

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Jose Mourinho delivered Tottenham Hotspur's first away win in the English Premier League since January in his first game in charge on Saturday (Nov 23), with a 3-2 win at West Ham to catapult Spurs up to provisional sixth place.

Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane got the goals for Spurs to lead 3-0 before West Ham pulled two goals back, as the Portuguese made an instant impact after replacing the sacked Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Son and Moura and another after the break from Kane - his 175th for the club - inflicted West Ham's fifth league defeat in seven games and piled more pressure on manager Manuel Pellegrini, whose side sit close to the drop zone.

Mourinho, however, will not be happy with the way Spurs conceded two late goals as substitute Michail Antonio and Angelo Ogbonna capitalised on familiar errors in a defence that has kept just one league clean sheet all season.

After Kane had an early effort ruled out for offside, South Korean Son put the visitors ahead on 36 minutes, sweeping by Papa Diop and firing past West Ham's unconvincing keeper Roberto for his sixth goal in as many games.

Mourinho, returning to English football after 11 months, punched the air in celebration and his mood improved further before the break when an outrageous scooped pass from Dele Alli freed Son on the left.

The South Korean's inviting cross was forced home at the back post by Moura, who was one of three changes on Mourinho's first team sheet.

Kane was completely unmarked to head home Tottenham's third on 49 minutes and move third on Spurs' list of all-time scorers, behind Jimmy Greaves (266) and Bobby Smith (208).

Declan Rice had a late effort disallowed for offside by VAR as West Ham rallied, although the result was never in doubt, Ogbonna netting their second deep into stoppage-time.