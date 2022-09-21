Football: Neuer, Goretzka to miss Germans' Nations League games after positive Covid-19 tests

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (left) and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss matches against Hungary and England. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
BERLIN - Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka will miss their Nations League matches against Hungary and England in the coming days after testing positive for Covid-19, the team said on Wednesday.

Both players, who are with Bayern Munich, would be leaving the team hotel later in the day, a team spokesman told a news conference.

Hoffenheim keeper Oliver Baumann had been called up to replace Neuer while there would be more call-ups later on Wednesday, the German Football Association (DFB) said.

The Germans play Hungary on Friday before travelling to England on Sept 26 as they fine-tune the team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar starting in November.

