Football: Nervy wait for Liverpool and Manchester City fans as Premier League climax approaches

SINGAPORE - Aaron Kok has been to Anfield 16 times but the 17th time might be the most memorable of them all.

Or not.

The travel agency owner , who regularly organises trips to Liverpool's home ground, is bringing 45 other fellow Reds fans for the final game of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (May 12).

The group will join thousands of supporters on Merseyside hoping to will Liverpool to their first top-flight title since 1990.

Kok, who leaves on Saturday (May 11), said: "I have a few friends who are already there and they've said there's a very festive mood there because everyone has been buzzing from the Champions League win."

"It's a dream for every fan to visit Anfield, to be able to go to the grounds and watch the team that they support. It will be a crazy day and everyone will be enjoying themselves with the atmosphere in Liverpool."

But with the odds stacked against them, Kok, 42, admitted the title might be out of Liverpool's hands.

"As long as we try our best, if Manchester City wins it's not within our control. We've already done brilliantly this season."

Fellow Reds fan and estate planner S.Kavindran, 36, is also holding on to that dream.

"One thing about Liverpool that's very different from other football clubs is that the whole Anfield vibe is not just a football ground, it's a holy ground.

"In the last few games we've been scoring late to win so I'm hopeful that we'll be able to pull it off again.

"Even if we fall short, we have to give it to the team. The way that they played the whole season, none of the other teams gave City a fight like we did."

Knowing a win at Brighton will secure City back-to-back Premier League titles, their fans here are largely optimistic.

Civil servant and Manchester City Singapore Supporters committee member Haizam Shah, 34, noted Brighton's improved recent form (1-1 draws against Newcastle and Arsenal) but believes the Citizens will not falter at the final hurdle.

He said: "Brighton are already safe from relegation, they have nothing to play for. But Liverpool are playing Wolves who are doing quite well. I won't say Brighton are pushovers but I'm confident in my team, that's for sure."

Jess Chen, who is self employed, has been supporting the Sky Blues since 1995. The 37-year-old said: "It's unbelievable seeing them transform from a team fighting relegation to where we are today. We're enjoying every moment and not taking anything for granted.

"Even if we don't win, we can't really blame anyone because the team has surpassed all expectations. They got maximum points since their last defeat (to Newcastle United in January) so you really can't ask for more.

"They've had several challenging tests in the final period in terms of quality of opponents and pressure from Liverpool. The toughest part is already past them so now it's just about crossing the line and finishing strong."