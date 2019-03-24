Football: Nerveless Ramos gives Spain winning start

VALENCIA (REUTERS) - Spain captain Sergio Ramos scored another "Panenka" penalty to give his side a 2-1 home win over Norway on Saturday (March 23) in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier but it was a far from convincing display from Luis Enrique's side.

Spain made a slick start and took the lead at Valencia's Mestalla stadium when Rodrigo Moreno volleyed in Jordi Alba's cross from close range in the 16th minute and continued to dominate proceedings without carving out many clear chances.

Norway, who had done little in attack, levelled in the 65th minute with a perfectly-taken penalty from striker Joshua King, who blasted the ball beyond David de Gea after Inigo Martinez had hauled Bjorn Johnsen to the floor.

Spain earned a spot-kick of their own six minutes later when Alvaro Morata was tripped by Norway goalkeeper Rune Jarstein, who Ramos easily deceived by chipping the ball down the middle of the goal to score a "Panenka" for the fifth time this season and eighth in his career.