Football: National Stadium to host two Singapore Premier League games this weekend

SINGAPORE - Balestier Khalsa will take on Home United at the National Stadium on Saturday (May 19) while fellow Singapore Premier League (SPL) sides Warriors FC and Geylang International will do battle a day later.

Both matches will kick off at 8.30pm, with tickets going on sale at 9am on May 16.

SPL clubs will feature at the Singapore Sports Hub to give the clubs greater exposure and the experience of playing at the iconic venue.

Geylang's 19-year-old midfielder Danish Irfan said: "I'm looking forward to playing our first game at the National Stadium. It is not every day we get to play at the iconic venue and it is inspiring to be playing there.

"Morale is high after our last match and we will be looking to build on that to do well against Warriors this Sunday. I hope that our fans will come down to support us at the National Stadium."

Geylang defeated Hougang 3-1 on May 12 for their first win of the season. They are eighth in the nine-team table with five points, with the Warriors just ahead on goal difference.

Saturday's clash pits fourth (Balestier) against fifth, although Home - two points behind the Tigers - have played two fewer games than their next opponents.

