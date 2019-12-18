Football my only concern: Zidane

BARCELONA • Today's Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid promises to be like none other.

But it may not be the performances of the star players that are likely to take the spotlight.

Catalan separatists are planning to gather in large numbers around the Nou Camp and are set to protest when Real come to town for La Liga's glamour game.

According to breakaway platform Tsunami Democratic, more than 25,000 protesters have agreed to congregate en masse outside the stadium.

Local authorities have responded by preparing a 3,000-strong special detail involving police and private security staff to try to ensure the team buses arrive on time and nothing interrupts the fixture.

Both teams will be staying at the same hotel and the teams will arrive together for security reasons.

The match was originally supposed to have been played on Oct 26, but had to be postponed due to violent clashes triggered by long jail terms handed down to nine Catalan independence leaders on Oct 14.

However, Real coach Zinedine Zidane dismissed any safety fears at his pre-match press conference yesterday, insisting he was "not worried about anything".

The Frenchman said: "I'm happy we are about to play a Clasico. It was the same when I was a player, these are the matches you live for, and you are focused only on what happens on the field."

On the enhanced security measures, he added: "It's something different but the rules are the rules.

EYES ON THE BALL I'm happy we are about to play a Clasico. It was the same when I was a player, these are the matches you live for, and you are focused only on what happens on the field. ZINEDINE ZIDANE, Real Madrid coach, gearing up for another showdown with arch-rivals Barcelona.

"We never thought this game would not go ahead. What we have to do is put all our energy into the match because the rest, we could spend a week talking about it."

The hosts and the visitors sit first and second in La Liga respectively on 35 points, with the former ahead only on goal difference.

Both teams have found form in recent weeks, in part due to the excellent form of their strikers.

Real's Karim Benzema has nine goals in his last eight games in all competitions while Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has scored 14 in 12.

Even Antoine Griezmann, who has been heavily criticised after failing to set the Nou Camp alight following his move from Atletico Madrid in the summer, is beginning to find his feet for Barca, with three strikes in his past five games.

While Real will be missing Eden Hazard, Marcelo, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio, they do have a trump card in Gareth Bale, who could make his first start since Nov 30.

Of the Wales forward, Zidane said: "He is training well. He's an important player and tomorrow, he'll be prepared like everyone else."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARCELONA V REAL MADRID

Singtel TV Ch109 & StarHub Ch213, tomorrow, 2.55am