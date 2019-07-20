Football: Moussa Sissoko challenges Tottenham Hotspur to 'win some titles' next season

SINGAPORE - Things were looking up for Tottenham Hotspur at the turn of the year - they were within touching distance of the English Premier League frontrunners Manchester City and Liverpool, and were still in the running for the FA Cup, League Cup and the Champions League.

But the Lilywhites faded thereafter, finishing a distant third in the league - 27 points behind eventual winners City - and lost the Champions League final 2-0 to Liverpool.

Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko blamed the abysmal run-in to the end of the season on inconsistency, and challenged his team to "win some titles" in next season.

"We all know last year we didn't do well to fight to the end was that we weren't consistent compared to City and Liverpool, so that's what we'll try to do this year. When you play for Tottenham, you have to be ambitious, you have to win some titles," said the 29-year-old at the sidelines of an event organised by club sponsor AIA on Saturday (July 20), where several Tottenham players, including Christian Eriksen and new signing Tanguy Ndombele, joined the public to set the record for Singapore's fastest consecutive football passes with 100 people at 2 minute 3 seconds.

"I think the squad deserves it, but to talk is easy. The most important is to show it on the pitch. It's going to be a long season but we will try to show in every game that we can compete in every team and win some titles."

Sissoko would know a thing or two about stepping up.

He drew criticism from fans in the two seasons after his £30 million (S$ 51 million) transfer from Newscastle United, before emerging as a key player in Mauricio Pochettino's squad last season, and was named the winner of the inaugural Tottenham Hotspur Legends' Player of the Season award.

The French international also drew praise from fans when he was seen in a video on social media walking together with club-record signing Ndombele - Spurs' first signing since Lucas Moura in January 2018 - through the airport before the club's pre-season tour. It has been interpreted as Sissoko helping his new teammate assimilate into the club.

Sissoko said: "I'm very happy to for him to sign (for the club), he's my teammate in national team, so we know each other and I hope he can bring his quality to the team."