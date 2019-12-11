Football: Mourinho to rest Spurs stars at Bayern Munich

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) - Jose Mourinho will use Wednesday's (Dec 11) Champions League clash at Bayern Munich to give a chance to fringe members of his Tottenham Hotspur squad with both clubs already through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Spurs touched down in Munich without England forwards Dele Alli and Harry Kane, Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, who will train on Wednesday in London.

Other big names, including France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has an elbow injury, Ben Davies (ankle), Erik Lamela (hamstring) and Harry Winks (ankle) also missed the trip to Germany with knocks.

"Some of the boys haven't had a chance to play many minutes since I arrived," Mourinho told reporters.

"This is a good opportunity for some of them to play and show what they're capable of."

Bayern are confirmed Group B winners with Spurs as runners-up, but the Portuguese insisted Spurs are taking the match seriously, especially after being drubbed 7-2 in north London when the clubs last met in October.

"It's an important game because we're representing Tottenham. That always gives us a sense of responsibility," he insisted.

"I am not having much time so far to get to know my players. This is a great opportunity to look at them in competition (for the first time) in the five matches since I arrived.

"We have an incredible number of fixtures until the new year, so it's understandable that we will rest a few players and give an opportunity to others"