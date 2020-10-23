Football: Mourinho confident Son will commit long-term career to Tottenham

LONDON (REUTERS) - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes Son Heung-min has proven his credentials as a world-class player over the last few seasons at the north London club and the South Korean forward will be rewarded with a new contract "sooner or later".

Son came on as a substitute to score for the ninth time in all competitions this season as Spurs claimed a convincing 3-0 win over Lask Linz in the Europa League on Thursday.

When asked what Son needs to do to become a world class player, Mourinho told reporters: "It is up to you - he cannot do more than what he does.

"Season after season after season Sonny is showing how good he is. Of course, the better the team is the easier it is for the players to emerge."

Son is under contract at Spurs until June 2023 but Mourinho said the 28-year-old is ready to commit the remainder of his peak years to the club.

"Everybody in the club is totally in love with this player and trying to make him feel part of the furniture," said Mourinho.

"But I wish (for him to get a new contract). He deserves one. The club knows that and sooner or later, without any pressure, they will arrive into a decision."

Spurs, unbeaten since their opening weekend defeat by Everton, face Sean Dyche's Burnley in the Premier League on Monday (Oct 26).

Despite Burnley's winless start to the league season, Mourinho said Spurs players cannot afford to be complacent at Turf Moor.

"You will feel how strong they are by March, April when lots of teams will be fighting to avoid relegation and they will already be safe," he said.

"Burnley is Burnley; the way they play, the players they have, their style of play, the manager - nothing changes there. It is always difficult, and it is going to be difficult."