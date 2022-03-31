Football: More fans allowed at S'pore Premier League games; food, drinks can be consumed

More fans will now be allowed to watch Singapore Premier League (SPL) games in the stadiums, after an announcement by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday (March 31).

From Friday, the spectator limit will be raised to 75 per cent of each venue’s capacity –up from the previous 50 per cent – in accordance with guidelines announced by Sport Singapore last week.

As such, the limits for the five SPL match venues for this season will be increased to 4,500 for Jalan Besar Stadium, 3,750 for Our Tampines Hub and 2,250 each for Toa Payoh Stadium, Hougang Stadium and Jurong East Stadium.

The changes will take effect from Friday’s clash between Hougang United and Albirex Niigata at the Hougang Stadium and defending champions Lion City Sailors’ match with Balestier Khalsa at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Consumption of food and drinks will also be permitted in specially designated areas.

Meanwhile, the FAS also announced that two of the Young Lions’ matches in April have been rescheduled to allow the developmental side to embark on a local centralised training in preparation for the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

The Young Lions, who have lost both matches in the SPL this season, were due to play Geylang International and Tampines Rovers on April 23 and 27 respectively, but those matches have now been rescheduled to June 21 and Aug 24.