Football: Monchengladbach doppelgangers' job in Bundesliga is done, 'fans' ready to go home

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Borussia Monchengladbach's thousands of cardboard cut-outs of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday (Aug 3).

Fans who paid €19 (S$30.70) to put their effigies up in the seats during the home matches in May and June can this week pick them up as their job is done.

More than 20,000 cut-outs had been produced.

"Everyone can pick up their 'doppelganger' personally until Aug 16," the club said in a statement. "The cardboard comrades will start leaving from Tuesday."

Bundesliga sides are hoping to start their new season with at least some limited number of fans - and no standing tribunes - with the authorities set to discuss the issue next week.

The Bundesliga season starts on Sept 18 with Bayern Munich going for a ninth straight title.