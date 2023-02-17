Football: Momentum comes first for Guardiola ahead of title race

LONDON – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to entertain the thought of winning the Premier League and insisted that he was focused only on Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

City moved ominously to the top of the standings on goal difference on Wednesday after beating Arsenal 3-1.

While the Gunners can snatch back top spot, for a few hours at least on Saturday, the momentum has shifted in favour of Guardiola’s reigning champions.

Had Arsenal beaten City, they could have been heading into Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Aston Villa with the chance to move nine points clear. Instead, they are in desperate need of regaining some momentum.

Guardiola, however, played down talk of his side being the favourites.

“Arsenal have one game in hand... nothing changed much. We’re just thinking about Nottingham Forest,” said the Spaniard, who will be missing the injured John Stones for the clash.

“Still 15 games left, a lot of games and we want to arrive at the end near the top of the league to make a last effort.

“Momentum is when you win 10 games in a row, we haven’t done that this season. Three games ago we lost at Tottenham. We have to be ready to play against a team who has lost just one in six, a big crowd, good manager.”

The City boss was also asked about his secret to success, with the team seeking their fifth league title in six seasons.

“I don’t know. Maybe when you are manager of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City you have more chance of winning titles,” he said.

“Because in this club you have exceptional players and backroom staff helping a lot.”

City have picked up four wins in their last five league fixtures, and Guardiola will look back on an emphatic 6-0 win over Forest at the Etihad in August. It was their biggest win of the season in all competitions.

However, Steve Cooper’s men have not lost a Premier League game at home since a 3-2 defeat by Fulham in September.

They have also put together a seven-game unbeaten run before their fans – picking up points against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Forest are in 14th and five points clear of the relegation zone. Although the manager has turned around their fortunes, it would be a huge surprise if they avoid defeat against an in-form City side.

Scott McKenna and Willy Boly are the latest injury victims, joining a packed treatment room occupied by Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Moussa Niakhate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards and Cheikhou Kouyate. REUTERS