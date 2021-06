ST PETERSBURG (AFP) - Aleksei Miranchuk's first-half goal earned Russia a 1-0 victory over Finland in their second game in Group B at Euro 2020 on Wednesday (June 16).

The Atalanta midfielder curled in the only goal just before the break in St Petersburg as hosts Russia bounced back from losing their opening game 3-0 to Belgium.

Finland stay on three points having defeated Denmark 1-0 on Saturday.