Football: Minor-league side's custodian dismissed for urinating in hedge during FA Cup tie

Goalkeeper Connor Maseko was sent off for urinating in a hedge during an English FA Cup first-round qualifying match on Saturday.

Maseko, playing for ninth-tier Blackfield & Langley, was shown a red card in the 76th minute of the goal-less draw with Shepton Mallet.

After the ball went out for a goal kick, Maseko needed to use the toilet and decided to go up against a hedge. He was seen by Shepton Mallet players who drew the incident to the attention of the referee.

"He protected himself. He was inside the hedge. Sometimes when you have to go you have to go," Blackfield & Langley co-manager Conor McCarthy told the BBC.

"I was gobsmacked. We're all pretty shocked by the decision."

Ninth-tier Shepton Mallet are now making the most of the famous #urinegate replay at their home ground on Tuesday night.

On social media, they are seeking match sponsors, preferably plumbers or a portable loo company, and are also reminding fans to bring along their own toilet roll in case nature calls. REUTERS