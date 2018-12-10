Football: Milan held as Donnarumma plays 100th consecutive full game, Torino coach dismissed once more

MILAN (REUTERS, AFP) - AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma played his 100th consecutive full Serie A game and Torino coach Walter Mazzarri was sent off for the third time this season in an otherwise uneventful 0-0 draw on Sunday (Dec 9).

Donnarumma, still only 19, made two outstanding first-half saves as he punched away Iago Falque's header from close range and turned Andrea Belotti's curling shot past the post.

The teenager has played 121 consecutive league games for Milan and has played the full 90 minutes in every one since a 0-0 draw with Chievo in March 2016, when he came on as a substitute.

Mazzarri, meanwhile, was dismissed in the 90th minute for angrily protesting about a refereeing decision in only his second match back after being ordered by doctors to rest.

The former Napoli, Inter Milan and Watford coach, who often cuts an angry figure on the touchline, was sent for check-ups after suffering what Torino described as a "sudden illness" after a training session in November.

He was previously ordered from the touchline in the matches against Roma and Fiorentina.

Patrick Cutrone could have won it for Milan late in the game but shot wide after being sent clear.

But coach Gennaro Gattuso is unfazed, saying: "I don't consider it a missed opportunity, as we knew very well that Torino are a difficult team.

"It's a good point. I don't see it as a bad performance at all. I am sure that a year ago, we would have lost this game."

AC Milan stayed fourth with 26 points, three points behind local rivals Inter and a massive 17 adrift of leaders Juventus, while Torino are sixth on 22 points.

Earlier, Duvan Zapata got Atalanta back to winning ways after consecutive losses with a hat-trick against former club Udinese that brought them to within touching distance of the Champions League places, the last of which is occupied by Milan.

Elsewhere, Cesare Prandelli started his reign as Genoa coach with a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Spal, despite captain Domenico Criscito being sent off in the 11th minute.

And on-loan Everton winger Kevin Mirallas struck his first Serie A goal six minutes into injury time to snatch a point for Fiorentina, in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Sassuolo that saw both teams finish with 10 men.