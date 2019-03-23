Football: Messi to miss next Argentina match with injury after comeback defeat against Venezuela

(DPA) - Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's friendly against Morocco on Tuesday (March 26) with a groin injury, the South American nation's football association AFA has said.

It tweeted after Friday's 3-1 defeat against Venezuela in Madrid that the superstar has a pubic bone problem which would keep him out of the match in Tangier.

It was not clear whether the injury could also endanger Messi's participation in Barcelona's upcoming Champions League quarter-finals against Manchester United.

The 31-year-old played his first Argentina match since the 2018 World Cup against Venezuela but was unable to prevent defeat in the tune-up match for the Copa America in June in Brazil.

"We will learn a lot from this defeat," coach Lionel Scaloni said, and forward Dario Benedetto stated: "Messi is the best player in the world and we have to adapt as quickly as possible to him."

The AFA said that midfielder Gonzalo Martinez would also miss the Morocco game with injury.