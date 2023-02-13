Football: Mbappe, Messi return to training ahead of Bayern Champions League tie

PARIS – Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has made a faster-than-expected return to training ahead of the Champions League last-16, first-leg home tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Both him and Lionel Messi, who suffered a hamstring strain in the French Cup defeat by Marseille and subsequently missed Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Monaco, took part in a training session on Monday that was partially open to the media. Marco Verratti, another injury doubt, also took part.

After Mbappe suffered a thigh injury against Montpellier on Feb 1, the club said he would be out for three weeks.

On Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said he did not think Mbappe would play on Tuesday, although his opposite number, Bayern’s Julian Nagelsmann, had said he expected the French striker to feature.

In recent years, PSG have been hampered by injuries at inopportune moments, with metatarsal fractures striking down Neymar ahead of a tie against Real Madrid in 2018 and ruling him out of both legs of the Manchester United debacle a year later.

The Brazilian was also hampered by injury against the Spanish giants last season.

The French giants come into Tuesday’s game in poor form, having lost to Rennes, Marseille and Monaco and drawn with Reims in their last seven games.

Galtier has admitted he is worried about the Bayern tie, saying after the Monaco defeat: “There was a lack of intensity... I am worried about the match on Tuesday night. If I wasn’t that’d be something serious.

“We’ll see if some of those that couldn’t start the match today will be able to play on Tuesday. We have a very weakened team and we’re worried... I understand the fans’ anger.”

Adding to his worries, a report in L’Equipe said Neymar clashed with teammates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike during the defeat by Monaco. The French publication added that the forward and club captain Marquinhos hit back in the dressing room at sporting advisor Luis Campos, after he slammed the team’s shameful attitudes and “lack of aggressiveness”.

While Bayern may have less issues, Nagelsmann cut a frustrated figure during the weekend’s 3-0 win over Bochum.

“There was too little movement” the 35-year-old said, promising “if we play like that on Tuesday, we won’t go any further (in the Champions League).”

He even threw a little warning to his starting XI on Saturday, saying his team “only got better after the 60th minute (when) the substitutions brought fresh momentum.” He added: “That’s when we earned the result, not before. We have to improve before Tuesday.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s other Champions League tie between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan, Spurs revealed that midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his left anterior cruciate ligament during the 4-1 defeat by Leicester City. He scored Spurs’ goal in the loss.

Like Spurs, Milan have been struggling for form. Coach Stefano Pioli said he wants last week’s 1-0 win over Torino to be the turning point after two Milan derby defeats and heavy league losses to Lazio and Sassuolo in just over a fortnight.

He said that Friday’s win should be looked at as a “rebirth”, adding: “We need to keep going, playing the Champions League next season would be a good finish at this point, but we need to be more consistent.” AFP, REUTERS