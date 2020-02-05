Football: Mauro Icardi back on target as PSG march on towards retaining French Ligue 1 crown

PARIS (REUTERS) - Mauro Icardi rediscovered his scoring touch to help Paris St-Germain beat Nantes 2-1 away as the French champions continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title on Tuesday (Feb 4).

Icardi, who had not scored in his last six competitive games, found the back of the net just before the half-hour mark and Thilo Kehrer added another after the break before Moses Simon reduced the arrears in the 68th.

PSG moved to 58 points from 23 games and lead second-placed Marseille, who play their game in hand at St Etienne on Wednesday, by 15 points.

Nantes slipped down to 10th on 32 points.

An early Loic Remy goal earned fourth-placed Lille, now on 37 points, a 1-0 home victory against third-placed Stade Rennais as they narrowed the gap with the Brittany side to three points.