Football: Maurizio Sarri appointed Chelsea's new manager to replace the dismissed Antonio Conte

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Maurizio Sarri has succeeded his fellow Italian Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager on a three-year deal, the English Premier League football club announced on Saturday (July 14).

The 59-year-old former Napoli head coach becomes Roman Abramovich's ninth full-time manager in his 15 years as owner, less than 24 hours after Conte parted company with the club he led to a league and FA Cup title during his two years at the helm.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea."

Sarri led Napoli to two second-place and one third-place finish in three seasons in charge of the Italian Serie A team.