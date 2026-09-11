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Football matches in the Netherlands to be abandoned if fireworks used

Sept 11 - Dutch football matches will be abandoned if fireworks are used in the stands under a new agreement between the KNVB, the Public Prosecution Service and Justice and Security Minister David van Weel, Dutch media reported.

The move follows an incident during SC Cambuur's league match against Feyenoord in Leeuwarden last month, when visiting supporters threw fireworks, leaving several fans with burns, hearing damage and eye injuries.

"From now on, the rule is: if fireworks are used, the match is over immediately and the entire stadium can go home," Van Weel told Dutch newspaper AD.

The match was halted for around 20 minutes in the first half after Feyenoord fans in the away section lit large numbers of red flares and threw fireworks. Some were aimed at sections housing Cambuur supporters, while one exploded on the pitch just a few metres from Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst.

Cambuur later said five fans were injured. REUTERS