Football: Mastercard cancels ad campaign for Brazil soccer star Neymar after rape accusation, says report

Brazil's Neymar warms up before a friendly football match against Qatar.PHOTO: AFP
Published
51 min ago

SAO PAULO (REUTERS) - Mastercard has cancelled an advertising campaign featuring Brazilian soccer star Neymar, after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on its website on Thursday (June 6).

According to the report, Mastercard said in a statement that it was suspending its use of Neymar in advertising until the situation is "cleared up."

Neymar has said he did not rape the woman and that she tried to extort him.

The woman appeared on Brazilian TV on Wednesday and said the athlete did rape her.

