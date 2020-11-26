Football: Maradona died of 'natural causes', says Argentinian prosecutor, but autopsy still to be done

BUENOS AIRES (XINHUA) - Diego Maradona's body did not show "any sign of violence" and everything indicates that he died of "natural causes," the prosecutor general of the Argentinian town of San Isidro, John Broyad, said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

According to him, the Argentinian football legend died at "around 12:00" local time (11pm Singapore time) on Wednesday at his home in the neighbourhood of San Andres, on the northern outskirts of the capital Buenos Aires.

In statements to the press, Broyad said that "at 16:00 (local time) the work of the Forensics Police began" on the body of the former footballer.

"No signs of criminality were evident, no signs of violence," said the prosecutor.

In addition, he reported that an autopsy would be carried out at the morgue of San Fernando Hospital, to "reliably determine the causes of death".

The 60-year-old Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata coach is believed to have died of a heart attack following brain surgery due to a stroke earlier this month.