Football: Mane would 'understand' if Liverpool were denied Premier League title

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Sadio Mane says he would understand if Liverpool were denied the Premier League title even though they were on the brink of glory when coronavirus forced a shutdown.

Jurgen Klopp's men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football came to a halt last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

But it is unclear when, or even if, the season will be completed.

Asked if he feels like a champion, the 27-year-old Senegal forward told Talksport that he wanted to win the Premier League on the pitch.

"I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it's what I would love," he said. "But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

"It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

"Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation. But for myself, it's my dream and I want to win it this year.

"If that's not the case, I will accept, it's part of life. Hopefully, we will win it next year."

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said this week there was "no way" Liverpool should finish the season without the title, even if the campaign is cancelled.

Mane also praised Klopp for his positivity during the shutdown.

The Premier League confirmed last week that the season will only return when the health situation stabilises, leading to some suggestions the campaign could be called null and void.

"He (Klopp) is someone who's really, really positive and right now he's more positive than ever, which is his strength and which makes him so special," Mane told Reuters.

"He's always sending messages to the players to talk about things and he's always positive, always positive, which is incredible for him.

"Hopefully this season will be not be made void and Liverpool will become (champions). It has been an unbelievable season for me and my teammates and we are 25 points (ahead in the league), which is incredible."

Mane has welcomed Liverpool's about-turn on Monday when the club reversed a decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Yes," the Senegal striker said when asked if he was pleased Liverpool had changed their mind and will continue to pay the staff in full rather than claiming back 80 per cent of their pay up to £2,500 pounds (S$4,400) per month under the government scheme.

"It's a really, really good club, like a family, the coaches, the staff, the players, everybody. The fans as well, you can see how good they are and how passionate they are behind their team."

Mane has been a benefactor in his home village Bambali in Senegal, recently building a hospital and donating £41,000 towards the country's fight against the pandemic.

"It's something I've thought about since I was young. In my mind I wanted to do something for my village. I grew up there and we were not wealthy and it's a really, really small village and I know the conditions of life are not optimum.

"It's a really tough moment, not just for Senegal but for all the world, and I think what is really important is to stick together and try to do the best to fight against this sickness, which is really bad. And in Senegal it is also growing."