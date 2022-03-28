Football: Mancini hints he will stay on as Italy coach after World Cup disaster

MILAN (AFP) - Roberto Mancini dropped a big hint on Monday (March 28) that he will stay on as Italy coach despite the Azzurri failing to qualify for the World Cup for a second successive time.

The European champions were beaten by North Macedonia in last Thursday's qualification play-off semi-final for this year's tournament in Qatar, sparking talk he could resign.

"I've spoken with the (Italian Football Federation) president (Gabriele Gravina) in the last few days, I think we're on the same page on pretty much everything," Mancini told reporters ahead of Italy's friendly with Turkey in Konya on Tuesday.

"We will speak about it again in the coming days, we'll see each other again after this match.

"Then we'll take our time to talk about what can be improved for the future. That's it."

Names including 2006 World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti were touted after Italy's 1-0 defeat in Palermo last week.

Mancini's contract runs till the following World Cup in 2026, being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.