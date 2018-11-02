Football: Manchester United review security after toy guns found in backpack during Juventus match

Fans are searched by security staff outside Old Trafford before the Champions League match between Manchester United and Juventus on Oct 23, 2018.
Fans are searched by security staff outside Old Trafford before the Champions League match between Manchester United and Juventus on Oct 23, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - Manchester United will review security measures at Old Trafford after a pitch invader during October's Champions League match with Juventus was found to have carried two toy guns into the stadium in his backpack.

"Carrying a children's miniature plastic toy gun into a stadium is clearly an irresponsible act. Fortunately, the actions of the pitch intruder at the Juventus game did not harm anyone," the BBC quoted a United spokesperson as saying.

"However, as the security and safety of all fans and staff is the absolute priority at United, the club launched an investigation. This includes a full review of our already rigorous security protocols." European soccer's governing body Uefa have charged United for field invasions by two spectators during the 1-0 home defeat by Juventus. They have until Nov 22 to respond.

In 2016, United evacuated the stadium minutes before a Premier League game after a suspicious package was found. The device was later determined to be fake and had been accidentally left behind after a training exercise

Topics: 

Branded Content