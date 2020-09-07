Football: Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte test positive for Covid-19

Manchester City said that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating.
(REUTERS) - Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced on Monday (Sept 7).

City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the Premier League and the British government.

"Everyone at the Club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season," City said.

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin on Sept 12.

Pep Guardiola's side, who failed to defend their title last season after finishing 18 points behind champions Liverpool, begin their campaign with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sept 21.

 
 

