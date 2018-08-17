Football: Manchester City confirm Kevin de Bruyne to miss 3 months with knee injury

Kevin De Bruyne after the World Cup semi-final in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 10, 2018.
Kevin De Bruyne after the World Cup semi-final in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 10, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON (AFP) - Belgian star Kevin de Bruyne, a pivotal figure in Manchester City's title-winning campaign, will be out of action for three months because of a knee injury, the club said on Friday (Aug 17).

The 27-year-old midfielder - who scored eight goals and provided 16 assists as City romped to the title last season - will not have to undergo surgery on the injury which he suffered in training on Wednesday.

"Manchester City can confirm Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee," the club said in a short statement on their website.

"No surgery is required, and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
A-Lin and Power Station sing live at sea
Asia’s top medical and healthcare exhibition returns
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!