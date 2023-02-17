Football: Managerless Southampton a big challenge for Chelsea, says Potter

LONDON – On paper, Chelsea taking on Southampton at Stamford Bridge is a rather lopsided affair, with the Blues often the favourites to clinch a victory.

But on Saturday, it will be a clash of two Premier League teams who are struggling for form and seeking to inject some life into their season.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea have won only two of their last 10 Premier League games and are languishing in 10th position.

Southampton, who sacked Nathan Jones last weekend, have lost nine of their last 10 league matches and are rooted to the bottom of the standings.

“It’s a game we want to win,” said Potter.

“We’re focused on Southampton. We have to be ready for that challenge, to play at home and try to get three points.

“Anything can come at you because they have a caretaker manager and a week to prepare.

“We have no reference, that’s the challenge. I think there’s a big challenge coming our way.”

After three straight Premier League draws against Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham United, Chelsea lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.

As it has been all season, the Blues are lacking a clinical striker despite having spent over £600 million (S$963.6 million) on new players in the last two transfer windows.

Potter’s men have scored in only three of their last eight matches in all competitions, while they have found the net just 23 times in 22 Premier League games.

“I don’t like to use luck as you can’t control it, but clearly you need it,” added Potter of his side’s scoring woes.

“The Dortmund game was a positive in terms of chances created.

“The criticism is that we haven’t attacked as well as I would have liked us to.

“We feel there’s progress, but you play a game you need to win.”

If Chelsea are to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top four alive – they are 10 points behind Newcastle United in fourth – they must drop far fewer points.

Southampton may seem to be a sitting duck but the Blues have failed to win three of their last four league encounters with the Saints at Stamford Bridge.

They have already lost to Southampton this season – a 2-1 defeat at St Mary’s.