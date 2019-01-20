Football: Man United revival continues with 2-1 win over Brighton

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester United stretched their perfect run under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seven wins from as many games in all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (Jan 19).

The result provisionally lifted United one place up to fifth on 44 points from 23 games, three more than sixth-placed Arsenal who were playing fourth-placed Chelsea in the 1730 GMT fixture.

United stormed into a two-goal lead through Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in the first half but faded in the second and served up a nervy finish to their fans after Pascal Gross pulled one back for battling Brighton.

Solskjaer, who has rejuvenated United and reinstated the club's trademark attacking brand of football, which was rarely seen under his predecessor Jose Mourinho, praised Rashford after the 21-year old forward produced another impressive performance.

Often subdued in a deeper role during his rare starts under the Portuguese, Rashford has repaid Solskjaer's faith handsomely and scored a brilliant individual goal in his 150th appearance for United on Saturday.

"Marcus Rashford has been top class," United's former striker Solskjaer told Sky Sports after becoming the club's first manager to win his first six Premier League games in charge.

"You start with work rate. He has that, works like no one else, runs channels, holds the ball up. He has now calmed down in front of goal and he's assured and is practising all the time. Now he's confident."

United left back Ashley Young added: "Marcus Rashford is an unbelievable talent. I have said it since he was in the youth team. He has the world ahead of him and can be one of the best in the world."

Pogba opened the scoring with a 27th-minute penalty and Rashford made it 2-0 in the 42nd, beating his marker with dazzling footwork on the left flank before finding the top corner from a tight angle.

Gross reduced the arrears out of the blue in the 72nd minute, drilling in a close-range shot off the underside of the bar after Davy Propper floated in an inch-perfect cross with the outside of his foot.

United, who missed several chances to increase their lead in the opening hour, were forced to hang on in the closing stages and although Solskjaer conceded his team were on the back foot late on, he was delighted with the outcome.

"We should have maybe played the game out better than we did as the last 15 minutes we were under it," he said.

"You can't always play fantasy football. At times we did and it's a great three points.

"I can't complain can I? I am smiling and this is one of these things I will remember for the rest of my life. It's been a roller coaster and it's class to be here."