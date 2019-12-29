Football: Man United move up to fifth with 2-0 win at Burnley

BURNLEY, England (REUTERS) - Manchester United moved up to fifth place in the Premier League on Saturday (Dec 28) after goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford gave them a 2-0 win at Burnley which leaves them just a point outside the Champions League places.

For all the question marks over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side, United head into the New Year in contention for a top-four spot, thanks in part to rivals' inconsistency but also due to the emergence of Martial and Rashford as real attacking threats.

United's midfield was weakened by the absence of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, meaning a rare start for Nemanja Matic, but they had little trouble gaining the upper hand against a cautious Burnley.

Rashford forced Nick Pope into action with a long-range free-kick and then hit the post at the end of a swift break while Martial had a shot cleared off the line by Phil Bardsley in the 33rd minute.

The French forward got the breakthrough a minute before the break with a simple finish after Andreas Pereira had robbed Burnley defender Charlie Taylor and slipped the ball across to the French forward.

Sean Dyche's Burnley struggled to create any sort of openings but were more positive after the break and David de Gea had to pull off a fine save in the 68th minute to keep out a low drive from Phil Bardsley.

But after a spell of late pressure from the home side, United secured the win in stoppage time with Dan James breaking and finding Marcus Rashford, who rounded Nick Pope and slotted home.

United end the year with back-to-back wins, following their 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Boxing Day, leaving Rashford delighted with the three points.

"We could have been more clinical. Their centre halves were heading away every single ball that came in and it wasn't easy, but we did well to get the win," said the striker.

Rashford is developing an impressive understanding with Martial and took time to praise the Frenchman, who scored twice in the win over Newcastle.

"He was brilliant again today. For a forward, there's nothing better than scoring goals. Hopefully, it keeps his confidence high and this can continue until the end of the season," Rashford added.