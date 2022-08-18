Football: Man United legend Giggs cites disciplinary record in assault trial

LONDON (AFP) - Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, on trial for assaulting and coercively controlling an ex-girlfriend, told a UK court on Wednesday (Aug 17) that his record of one sending off in a 24-year career showed he was not prone to violence.

Taking the stand at Manchester Crown Court for the second day running, the former United and Wales forward broke down in tears as he described spending a night in the cells as the "worst experience of my life".

Giggs denies physically assaulting former partner, PR agent Kate Greville, and her sister nearly two years ago.

He also denies controlling Greville during their rocky years-long relationship.

Giggs claims that injuries sustained by Greville were an accidental result of a three-way tussle between her and her sister over a mobile phone.

The former winger admitted he "may have caught her and her sister", but that his playing career showed he was not violent.

He told the court it was "part and parcel" to be verbally abused and provoked on the pitch.

"On any occasion did you react to any of that with violence?" asked his lawyer Chris Daw.

"No," replied Giggs, saying he had only received the red card once in more than 1,000 appearances.

The court also heard intimate details of the pair's love-life, with the defence countering allegations that Giggs pressurised Greville into having sex by reading out texts she had sent.

Giggs was arrested by police at his home in November 2020 and released on bail.

He has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty at an initial court appearance in April last year.

His trial was due to be heard in January but it was delayed due to a backlog of court cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.