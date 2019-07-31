Football: Man United defender Bailly to miss 4-5 months after knee surgery

LONDON (DPA) - Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss four to five months after undergoing knee surgery, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Bailly, 25, was injured in United's pre-season win over Tottenham Hotspur in China on July 25.

"Hopefully, we'll get him back around Christmas," Solskjaer told reporters after United beat Kristiansund 1-0 in Norway on Tuesday.

"It was positive news from the surgeon, he had the operation this morning.

"He was positive it was all repaired and that he'll be fine."

The Ivory Coast international was limited to just 18 games last season by ankle and knee injuries, the latter which caused him to miss this summer's Africa Cup of Nations.

United open their Premier League campaign on Aug 11 at home against Chelsea.