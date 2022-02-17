Football: Man United charged over player behaviour in Brighton game

United players (right) argue with referee Peter Bankes during the match against Brighton. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
4 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Manchester United have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

United's players were in uproar after referee Peter Bankes initially handed Brighton defender Lewis Dunk only a yellow card after he grabbed Anthony Elanga's shoulder and dragged him back in the 53rd minute.

United's players surrounded Bankes, with goalscorer Bruno Fernandes earning a yellow card for his protests.

Bankes was advised to review the decision by the VAR and changed Dunk's yellow to a straight red card after watching a replay on the pitchside monitor.

The FA said United have until Monday to respond to the charge.

More On This Topic
Football: Ronaldo breaks goal drought as United defeat Brighton
Football: Italy issues international arrest warrant for Brazilian Robinho

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top