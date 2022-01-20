Football: Man United back on track but grumpy Ronaldo mars win

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester United got back on track with a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday (Jan 19), but Cristiano Ronaldo's petulant reaction to his substitution cast a shadow over their first victory in three Premier League games.

Ralf Rangnick's side were indebted to David de Gea for a superb first-half display that kept Brentford at bay before United finally sprang to life in west London.

Anthony Elanga put United in front early in the second half before Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford wrapped up the points.

United are the first club to record 300 Premier League away victories despite Brentford's late reply from Ivan Toney.

They sit seventh in the table, two points adrift of the top four as they chase qualification for next season's Champions League.

But it was Ronaldo's grumpy response to Rangnick's decision to haul him off in the 71st minute that could prove the evening's lasting image.

Shaking his head and muttering to himself, Ronaldo appeared to say something to Rangnick as he brushed past him.

Angrily throwing his coat to the floor, Ronaldo pointed at his chest while his team-mates on the bench nervously looked away.

Rangnick initially ignored Ronaldo before sitting next to him and patting the Portugal forward on the leg as he attempted to placate him.

The 36-year-old's strop will raise fresh questions about his willingness to fit into Rangnick's system after his latest underwhelming display.

United at least avoided another embarrassing result after losing at home to Wolves and letting a two-goal lead slip in a draw at Aston Villa in their previous two league games.

United revival

Ronaldo, back after missing two matches with a hip problem, was nearly gifted an early goal when debutant keeper Jonas Lossl dropped a cross at the forward's feet, but the Bees were able to scramble clear.

Despite that scare, Brentford were hardly cowed by United after beating Arsenal and drawing with Liverpool at home earlier this season.