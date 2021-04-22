Football: Man City's Soriano sorry over Super League 'mistake'

LONDON (AFP) - Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has admitted his club made a "mistake" to become involved in the European Super League.

City became the first club to officially withdraw from the project on Tuesday (April 21) following a furious backlash against the breakaway competition.

The other five Premier League clubs soon followed City's example, leaving the reviled tournament in tatters just 48 hours after its launch.

After a day of apologies from powerbrokers at the English clubs, Soriano sent an email to supporters expressing his regret at the Premier League leaders' role in the scheme.

"As you know, Manchester City has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League," he wrote.

"As always, when we make choices and decisions, we do so with the best interests of the club in mind and we believed that being part of such an initiative could give us a voice that might be imperative to our future ability to succeed and grow.

"However, in making that choice we failed to remind ourselves of the unbreakable link between the passion of our fans and the right to have the opportunity to earn success.

"It is a truth that is fundamental to the DNA of Manchester City and the board deeply regrets taking a decision that lost sight of the historic values of the club. We made a mistake and we sincerely apologise to our fans for the disappointment, frustration and anguish caused by the last 72 hours.

"I want to personally assure you that the owners, chairman, board and staff are completely committed to ensuring that the club continues to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing well-being of both the English and European football pyramids and their associated competitions.

"We will embrace the opportunity to earn back the full trust of our stakeholders and the football family in general."