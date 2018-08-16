Football: Man City's De Bruyne suffers knee injury in training

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has suffered a knee injury ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Huddersfield Town, the club said on Wednesday (Aug 15).

The 27-year-old Belgium international had joined City squad last week after helping his country progress to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

He came off the bench on Sunday in City's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in their opening Premier League match.

"Kevin De Bruyne is undergoing tests on his right knee after sustaining an injury at training on Wednesday," the club said in a statement.

"The extent of the problem is not yet known."

In 2016, De Bruyne missed 12 games after injuring his right knee during a League Cup semi-final victory over Everton.

De Bruyne scored eight goals and made 16 assists as City lifted the league title with record-breaking 100 points last season.