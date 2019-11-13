Football: Man City's Bernardo Silva given one-match ban for social media post

LONDON (DPA) - Manchester City forward Bernardo Silva was banned for one match Wednesday and fined £50,000 (S$87,000) for a social media post that was deemed to be racially offensive.

The Portugal star will also have to complete face-to-face education after admitting a breach of the Football Association (FA) Rule E3, which covers race, concerning a social media post relating to team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

"The Manchester City midfielder's social media activity... brought the game into disrepute... as it included reference, whether expressed or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin," the FA said in a statement on their website.

The FA accepted that Silva, who will miss his side's next match, at home to Chelsea, had not intended to be insulting or racist.

Silva had compared Mendy to a character which appears on the packet of Conguitos, a brand of sweet sold in Spain and Portugal.