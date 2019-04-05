Football: Man City's Aguero in frame to face Brighton in FA Cup

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will travel with the rest of their squad for their FA Cup semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion having nearly recovered from a hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday (April 5).

The Argentina international, who is the Premier League's top scorer with 19 goals, missed City's 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Wednesday and was a doubt for Saturday's semi-final at Wembley.

"Almost everybody is fit," Guardiola told a news conference.

"Sergio Aguero is almost fit. He is travelling."

City are challenging on all fronts this season and could potentially win three more trophies before the campaign ends, having already lifted the League Cup.

The team are top of the league going into the weekend's games and have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well as the FA Cup semis and Guardiola believes they are poised to build a lasting legacy.

"We are still young in terms of a lot of titles but every season when you are able to win you become a better club, a better organisation, so that's the target," the Spaniard added.

"We can't deny the last decade in terms of English titles and being there in the Champions League, qualifying always, so it's really good. We came from nothing with that, now we have that, we'll see how far we're going to get."

Stand-in left back Oleksandr Zinchenko has a hamstring injury and Guardiola is ready to draft Benjamin Mendy, who has been recovering from a knee injury, into the side for the first time Jan. 23 as a result.

"Everybody has to help us, not just Mendy," the manager added.