Football: Man City late comeback stuns Schalke in Champions League

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (REUTERS) - Late goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling gave Manchester City a 3-2 win at Schalke 04 in their Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday (Feb 20) that put the English side in the driving seat.

Substitute Sane scored against his former club with a sensational free kick in the 86th after Nabil Bentaleb converted two spot kicks in the 38th and 45th minutes to put Schalke ahead.

Sergio Aguero had given City the lead in the 18th and the English champions were left with 10 men in the 68th minute when Nicolas Otamendi was sent off following a second booking.

City, who have conceded at least two goals in six of their seven games in the Champions League knockout stages under Pep Guardiola, will also be without yellow-carded Fernandinho for the return leg in Manchester on March 12.

Argentine Aguero, who netted two hat-tricks in his previous three Premier League games, scored with a simple tap-in after a pass from keeper Ralf Faehrmann was intercepted.

City completely overran the Germans at the start but instead of scoring again, they inexplicably fell back, allowing determined Schalke to come forward.

The Royal Blues were rewarded when a handball earned Otamendi a booking and the hosts a spot kick that Algeria international Bentaleb converted after the use of the video assistant referee (VAR).

Schalke incredibly went ahead seven minutes later after earning another penalty when Fernandinho clumsily brought down Salif Sane.

Bentaleb again stepped up and scored his second goal of the evening despite keeper Ederson getting his hands on the ball.

With coach Guardiola growing increasingly frustrated on the City bench, the visitors tried for an early goal after the break but this time came up against an organised Schalke backline.

To make matters worse for City, Otamendi was sent off with a second booking in the 68th to take any pace left out of City's game before Leroy Sane's missile saved the day for the English side.

Sterling then slipped into the box late in the game to grab victory with a dramatic winner.