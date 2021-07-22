Football: Man City friendly at Troyes scrapped for health reasons

PARIS (AFP) - Manchester City's friendly at Troyes, scheduled for July 31, has been called off, the newly-promoted French side said on Wednesday (July 21), citing "sanitary restrictions linked to the critical development of Covid-19, notably in the United Kingdom."

Had City made the cross-Channel trip they would have had to quarantine thereafter and therefore the game will be called off to avoid what would have been a major disruption of the English Premier League champions' pre-season preparations.