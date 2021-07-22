Football: Man City friendly at Troyes scrapped for health reasons

A man walks past a Manchester City team bus in Porto ahead of the Champions League final.
A man walks past a Manchester City team bus in Porto ahead of the Champions League final.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    34 min ago

PARIS (AFP) - Manchester City's friendly at Troyes, scheduled for July 31, has been called off, the newly-promoted French side said on Wednesday (July 21), citing "sanitary restrictions linked to the critical development of Covid-19, notably in the United Kingdom."

Had City made the cross-Channel trip they would have had to quarantine thereafter and therefore the game will be called off to avoid what would have been a major disruption of the English Premier League champions' pre-season preparations.

 

Related Stories: 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 