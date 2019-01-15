Football: Man City ease past 10-man Wolves to cut gap at top

(REUTERS) - Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City beat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to cut Premier League leaders Liverpool's advantage to four points on Monday (Jan 14).

Pep Guardiola's free-scoring side needed only 10 minutes to go ahead as Jesus tapped in after a flowing move.

Nine minutes later Wolves were left with a seemingly hopeless task as central defender Willy Boly was shown a straight red card for a ferocious tackle.

Wolves actually threatened on occasions but when Raheem Sterling was tripped in the area and Jesus tucked away a 39th-minute penalty to double City's lead it became all about how many goals the hosts would score.

To their credit Wolves were diligent in defence after the break and restricted City's chances although they did concede again when substitute Kevin de Bruyne whipped in a cross that glanced in off Wolves' Conor Coady.

City have now racked up 19 goals in their last three games although the other two were Cup wins over second-tier Rotherham United and third-tier Burton Albion.

Liverpool are top with 57 points from 22 games with City on 53 in what now looks a two-horse race for the title.