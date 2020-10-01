Football: Man City ease into League Cup last eight, Newcastle survive scare

LONDON (AFP) - Ferran Torres scored his first Manchester City goal as the League Cup holders got back on track with a 3-0 win against Burnley that sent them into the quarter-finals on Wednesday (Sept 30).

Pep Guardiola's side suffered their heaviest home Premier League defeat under the Spaniard on Sunday when Leicester handed them a humiliating 5-2 defeat.

A brace from Raheem Sterling at Turf Moor ensured they washed away some of that bitter taste from that defeat and Spanish forward Torres, a close-season signing from Valencia, added City's third goal.

City have won the League Cup four times in the last five seasons and they remain on course to retain the trophy.

Guardiola's men would have won by an even bigger scoreline but for a fine display from Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne both started in a strong City side that also included Riyad Mahrez and a debut for 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer.

Sterling made the breakthrough 10 minutes before the interval with a powerful strike from Benjamin Mendy's cross.

The City forward doubled his tally on 49 minutes, finishing off a good move involving De Bruyne and Torres.

City put the result beyond doubt in the 65th minute when Sterling failed to control a Mahrez pass and the ball ran through for the 20-year-old Torres to slam past Peacock-Farrell.

NEWCASTLE SURVIVE

Newcastle survived a scare from fourth tier Newport before reaching the last eight with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win after their 1-1 draw.

Steve Bruce's Premier League side fell behind early in the first half at Rodney Parade as Tristan Abrahams netted for the hosts.

But Jonjo Shelvey equalised with just three minutes left to force the shoot-out.

Joelinton saw his effort saved by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

But Mark Gillespie saved Ryan Taylor's effort and Brandon Cooper blazed over the bar to hand the Magpies victory.

Bruce made seven changes to the team that drew at Tottenham on Sunday, but Newcastle's understudies got off to the worst possible start in the fifth minute.

When Scott Twine's shot hit the bar, Abrahams followed up with a scuffed effort that Newcastle's reserve keeper Gillespie fumbled into the net.

Having beaten Leeds, Leicester and Middlesbrough in recent years, Newport were scenting another cup shock as the lowest ranked team left in the tournament scrambled away Andy Carroll's header.

Newcastle made a faltering response, with Jacob Murphy forcing a save from Townsend before Shelvey completely miscued from close-range.

Bruce sent on strikers Callum Wilson and Joelinton in a bid to force an equaliser, with Fabian Schar heading wide from close-range in a frantic finale.

Newcastle were on the brink of a miserable exit when Shelvey came to their rescue as the midfielder curled a fine finish into the top corner after wriggling clear of the Newport defence.

Wilson, Schaer, Shelvey, Murphy and Sean Longstaff all converted from the spot for Newcastle in the shoot-out.

Later on Wednesday, Manchester United head to Brighton and Everton host West Ham.

Tottenham beat London rivals Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the first last 16 tie on Tuesday.