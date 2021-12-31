Football: Man City defender Cancelo beaten up during robbery at home

<p>Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 19, 2021Manchester City's Joao Cancelo celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith EDITORIAL USE ONLY. N
The Portugal international did not mention where the incident took place. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

(REUTERS) - Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo said on Thursday (Dec 30) that he was assaulted during a robbery and posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a cut above his right eye.

The Portugal international did not mention where the incident took place but the club later said it happened at the 27-year-old's home.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," Cancelo said. "When you show resistance this is what happens.

"They managed to take all the jewellery and leave me with my face in this state.

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK."

City said in a statement that they were giving support to the player and his family and that he is helping the police with their inquiries.

PHOTO: JOAO CANCELO/INSTAGRAM
More On This Topic
Football: Arsenal's Gabriel fended off baseball bat-wielding robber, says report
Football: Roma defender Smalling robbed by armed burglars - source

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.