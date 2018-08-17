Football: Malaysia stun South Korea 2-1 in Asian Games group match

JAKARTA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - National Under-23 striker Muhammad Safawi Rasid fired a brace to stun defending champions South Korea 2-1 in Malaysia's penultimate Group E match at the Asian Games.

The 21-year-old scored in the fifth minute before doubling the team's lead deep into first-half injury time at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Friday (Aug 17).

Hwang Ui-jo's late strike in the 88th minute was not enough to spark a comeback win for the South Koreans

The historic win puts Malaysia through to the round of 16 as they lead the group with six points from two matches.

South Korea are second with three points, while Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain have a point each.

The top two teams from the six groups and four best third-placed teams will advance to the round of 16.