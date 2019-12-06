Football: Madrid midfielder Hazard has muscle tear, could miss 'clasico'

MADRID (AP) - Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard has a more serious right-leg injury than the bruise that was first diagnosed, and it could rule him out of the "clasico" against Barcelona on Dec 18.

Madrid said on Thursday (Dec 5) that new tests found a micro-tear of a muscle that had gone undetected since the injury occurred on Nov 26 in a 2-2 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

Hazard joined Madrid from Chelsea this year on a club-record transfer of €100 million (S$150 million), plus add-ons.

He missed the first three games of the season after injuring a thigh muscle in the preseason.

Madrid said it will also likely be without left back Marcelo for Saturday's home game against Espanyol because of a muscle injury.

Madrid is in second place in the Spanish league behind Barcelona on goal difference.